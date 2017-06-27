Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.

A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations. The name of the deceased Airman has not yet been released.

Additional details were not immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story