Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.

Details are limited, but it happened around 2 p.m.

KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a death investigation, not a homicide investigation.

The cause of death was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing Tuesday.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.