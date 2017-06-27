Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend

The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet.

They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.

So how does that affect you? The Fourth of July weekend coincides with the shutdown deadline, and it could make problems for people who have made camping plans at state parks. That’s because if there is no agreement by the deadline, the state parks will also close. The state parks department says that if people have already made reservations, the fees will be refunded if that is indeed the case. But of course, they are hoping that it doesn’t come to that.