Burglary suspect caught with help of new county K9 team

Spokane Police Patrol officers say they took a burglary suspect into custody early Tuesday with the help of newly minted Spokane County K9 team, Deputy Clay Hilton and K9 Bane.

Just after 4 a.m., Spokane patrol officers responded to a residential burglary in progress in the 4700 block of north Normandie. It was reported that the homeowner awoke to find things misplaced in a bedroom, including a now-empty rifle case, and saw the man running out of his backyard. Officers were on scene within 4 minutes, set up a perimeter, and called for backup from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Hilton and K9 Bane responded and began tracking the man.

Officers helping with the track spotted a backpack that appeared to be dumped in a backyard less than a block away from the victim's house. K9 Bane then found smith hiding under a barbecue cover in the same backyard. Bane helped officers safely take the man into custody even though he was laying on top of the stolen rifle. The victim's backpack was found nearby, full of other belongings from his home.

37-year-old Zachary D. Smith was booked into jail for first degree burglary, three counts of second degree theft, theft of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Smith is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.