Idaho mom concerned about healthcare plan

Rebecca Schoreder spent last week in Washington D.C. speaking with Idaho and other lawmakers across the country about the newly proposed Healthcare Bill.

She says she brought her sons medical expenses with her to give them an idea just how much it costs to keep her son, Brady, healthy.

Brady Schroeder is your normal 11-year-old boy.

He plays the piano and loves sports. You could also call him a miniature Albert Einstein.

“I just like learning a lot about science, we even have a periodic table of elements shower curtain,” Brady said.

But Brady has a not-so-normal disease.

“These are all my pills and that’s just at breakfast,” Brady said showing us the amount of pills he takes a day.

Two weeks after birth, Brady was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.

His mom, Rebecca, says it’s costly.

“It's more than $1,000-a-day, it's more than $30,000 a month for this one single prescription to be so healthy,” she said.

Thankfully, Rebecca says the medicine is covered under their insurance that they get from her husbands employer.

Schroeder says if the Healthcare Bill is passed it would be left to the state of Idaho’s decision to consider essential health benefits.

Which, she says, they may choose to exclude prescription drugs which would leave Brady without his medicine.

“I wish that I didn't have to worry so much about our ability to provide what he needs,” she said.

Aside from the handful of pills he takes with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Brady also receives breathing treatment in the form of a nebulizer and compressor daily.

But Brady says he doesn’t let his disease get the best of him. He has a simple message for everyone.

“I want them to understand that we need our health care,” Brady said, “and we really need help, we need help to live and we need help to breathe and we need help to have a happy life."

Rebecca says this isn’t about anything political. She just wants what’s best for her son and many other people who have life-altering diseases.