Water rescue crews respond to man who refuses help

A 9-1-1 call triggered a massive emergency response to the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon, but the man rescue crews were trying to save said he didn’t want their help.

Spokane police officers and firefighters responded just downstream of the Green Street Bridge shortly after noon.

Our crews were on scene and heard the man tell firefighters and police that he was just swimming.

The man refused help from rescue crews for 30 minutes before they were able to convince him to swim to shore.

The whole time, rescue crews in kayaks surrounded the man so that he was not in danger.

A witness tells KHQ that he heard the man fighting with a woman before he went into the water and yelled that he hated his life.

The witness says he called police after the man continued to float downstream and say he was sorry.

Police did not charge the man but did send him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.