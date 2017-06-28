Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Va - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley

Photo courtesy Ryan Gallagher Photo courtesy Ryan Gallagher
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night.

The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control.

Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire. Sheriff's deputies were also on the scene. Firefighters report a car was burned in the fire but no other injuries were reported. Additional details weren't immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

  Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:18 PM EDT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.

  Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:58 PM EDT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.

  No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:55 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it's tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

  Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:07 AM EDT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night. The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire.

  WATCH: Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:53 PM EDT

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above a nearly 50-foot waterfall in California.      California Highway Patrol Officer David White said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Saturday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.

  Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery searching for new home

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:37 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Vanessa Behan Crisis Emergency Nursery has outgrown its space and is looking for a new home. After two failed attempts to purchase property, the nursery is reaching out to the public for help find a new location to serve neglected and abused children, as well as offer several other services for the community.

