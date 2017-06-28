Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night.

The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control.

Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire. Sheriff's deputies were also on the scene. Firefighters report a car was burned in the fire but no other injuries were reported. Additional details weren't immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.