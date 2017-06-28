Firefighters knock down fuel tanker fire in Eagle Ridge neighbor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters knock down fuel tanker fire in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane firefighters knocked down a fuel tanker fire in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood near S Skylark Drive and S. Forest Ridge Drive late Tuesday night. Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion that rattled windows of nearby homes just before 11 o'clock.

Fire crews say the truck caught fire as it was being used to fuel heavy equipment at a construction site in the area. 

Crews worked for about an hour to put the fire out. A team was on its way Tuesday night to clean up the fuel spill. 

No injuries were reported.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-06-27 21:58:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.

    >>

  • Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:18:00 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Firefighters knock down fuel tanker fire in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

    Firefighters knock down fuel tanker fire in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:09 AM EDT2017-06-28 07:09:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane firefighters knocked down a fuel tanker fire in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood near S Skylark Drive and S. Forest Ridge Drive late Tuesday night. Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion that rattled windows of nearby homes just before 11 o'clock.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane firefighters knocked down a fuel tanker fire in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood near S Skylark Drive and S. Forest Ridge Drive late Tuesday night. Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion that rattled windows of nearby homes just before 11 o'clock.

    >>

  • Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

  • Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley

    Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-28 04:07:06 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night. The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night. The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire.

    >>
    •   