Firefighters knock down fuel tanker fire in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

Spokane firefighters knocked down a fuel tanker fire in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood near S Skylark Drive and S. Forest Ridge Drive late Tuesday night. Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion that rattled windows of nearby homes just before 11 o'clock.

Fire crews say the truck caught fire as it was being used to fuel heavy equipment at a construction site in the area.

Crews worked for about an hour to put the fire out. A team was on its way Tuesday night to clean up the fuel spill.

No injuries were reported.