Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed les - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed less than 24 hours after installation

Posted: Updated:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -

10:20 a.m.
    
A sheriff's department spokesman in Oklahoma says a man arrested in the destruction of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument is the same man who crashed his vehicle into Oklahoma's monument in 2014.
    
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande tells The Associated Press that Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas, was arrested in October 2014 in the destruction of Oklahoma's Ten Commandments monument at the state Capitol.
    
Reed was taken to hospital in Oklahoma for mental health treatment and never formally charged in that case.
    
Authorities believe the 32-year-old Reed drove his vehicle into Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument early Wednesday, smashing it to pieces. A Facebook Live video shot early Wednesday and posted on an account belonging to a Michael Reed appears to show the destruction of the monument.

9:15 a.m.

The lawmaker behind a Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas state Capitol is calling the statue's destruction "an act of violence" and says he expects to be able to raise funds quickly to replace the display.
    
Republican Sen. Jason Rapert on Wednesday condemned the destruction of the monument less than 24 hours after it was installed at the Capitol. Rapert sponsored the 2015 law that required the state to allow the privately funded monument on Capitol grounds.
    
Michael Reed was arrested early Wednesday. Authorities believe Reed drove into the monument, causing it to topple and shatter.
    
Rapert is vowing to have the monument replaced and installed again at the Capitol. He says he believes there won't be a problem raising the funds needed for it. A private foundation raised more than $26,000 for the original monument and its installation.


___
    
8:30 a.m.
    
A 32-year-old man has been booked in the Pulaski County jail in connection with the destruction of a newly installed Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' State Capitol.
    
The driver is identified in an arrest report as Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas. A Facebook Live video shot early Wednesday and posted on an account belonging to a Michael Reed appears to show the destruction of the monument.
    
Jail records show that Reed was booked shortly after 7:30 a.m. on preliminary charges of defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief, with Capitol Police listed as the arrest agency.
    
Nearly three years ago, a Ten Commandments monument at Oklahoma's Capitol met a similar fate, when a driver crashed his car into the statue, shattering it. That driver was identified as Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas. He was admitted the next day to a hospital for mental treatment and formal charges were never filed. It is not yet clear if he is the same person who attacked the Arkansas monument.
    
___
    
6:55 a.m.
    
Officials say Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument was destroyed by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the monument was placed on state Capitol grounds.
    
Secretary of State's Office spokesman Chris Powell says Capitol Police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday. The suspect's name and motive haven't been released.
    
The stone monument fell to the ground and broke into multiple pieces.
    
The privately funded monument was 6 feet tall (1.8 meters) and weighed 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms). It was installed Tuesday morning on the southwest lawn of the Capitol with little fanfare and no advance notice. A 2015 law required the state to allow the display near the Capitol, and a state panel last month gave final approval to its design and location.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

  • Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:53:24 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>

  • Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend

    Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:23:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed less than 24 hours after installation

    Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed less than 24 hours after installation

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 15:49:19 GMT

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The lawmaker behind a Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas state Capitol is calling the statue's destruction "an act of violence" and says he expects to be able to raise funds quickly to replace the display. Republican Sen. Jason Rapert on Wednesday condemned the destruction of the monument less than 24 hours after it was installed at the Capitol. 

    >>

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The lawmaker behind a Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas state Capitol is calling the statue's destruction "an act of violence" and says he expects to be able to raise funds quickly to replace the display. Republican Sen. Jason Rapert on Wednesday condemned the destruction of the monument less than 24 hours after it was installed at the Capitol. 

    >>

  • Sutherland Canyon Fire Grows to 5,000 Acres. New Level 1 Evacuations Issued

    Sutherland Canyon Fire Grows to 5,000 Acres. New Level 1 Evacuations Issued

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:42:47 GMT

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m. Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained. 

    >>

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m. Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained. 

    >>

  • Firefighters knock down fuel tanker fire in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

    Firefighters knock down fuel tanker fire in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:09 AM EDT2017-06-28 07:09:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane firefighters knocked down a fuel tanker fire in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood near S Skylark Drive and S. Forest Ridge Drive late Tuesday night. Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion that rattled windows of nearby homes just before 11 o'clock.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane firefighters knocked down a fuel tanker fire in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood near S Skylark Drive and S. Forest Ridge Drive late Tuesday night. Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion that rattled windows of nearby homes just before 11 o'clock.

    >>
    •   