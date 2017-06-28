Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation

The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday.

The self-proclaimed "Spokane Spanker", 28-year-old Jonathan Smith, was charged with 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation in a string of Centennial Trail attacks this past spring.

Jonathan Smith had a prepared statement he wanted to read to his victims to show his remorse when he showed up to KHQ back in April. Smith admitted to slapping dozens of women on their backsides, saying he "saw butts that he liked and slapped them."

Smith was eventually arrested by Spokane Police and charged. Charges were amended to 8 counts of 4th degree assault with sexual motivation.

Wednesday morning a judge found Smith guilty on all 8 counts and sentenced him to 24 months of probation. Smith also has to register as a sex offender and was a given a no contact order with any of the victims he hit on the Centennial Trail.