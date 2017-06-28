Inslee: Lawmakers reach budget deal that may avoid state government shutdown

Inslee: Lawmakers reach budget deal that may avoid state government shutdownPosted: Updated:
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire Grows to 5,000 Acres. New Level 1 Evacuations Issued
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m. Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained.>>
Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday.>>
WATCH: Officer threatens to jail Florida man for jaywalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A video going viral on Facebook shows a Florida police officer threatening to jail a young black man for jaywalking. In the video, Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer J.S. Bolen tells 21-year-old Devonte Shipman he could take him to jail for "disobeying a direct order" after stopping him for crossing a street without waiting for a walk signal.>>
Health advisory issued for Black Lake
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Panhandle Health District, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and the Coeur d'Alene Tribe have issues a health advisory for Black Lake. Officials are urging the public to use caution when on or near the water. Water quality monitoring has confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria,commonly known as blue-green algae. The blooms have the potential to produce dangerous toxins in the lake. Pets,>>
South Shore recalls chests of drawers due to serious tip-over hazard
White House reporter says he's tired of being bullied
NEW YORK - The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied. Brian Karem became an instant symbol of the tense relationship between the White House and media by talking back to Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday.>>
Trump attacks Washington Post, Amazon, over 'internet taxes'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is attacking The Washington Post and Amazon on Twitter, arguing that the online retailer was not paying "internet taxes." Trump stated on Twitter Wednesday: "The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!">>
Jury deciding fate of transgender woman charged with murder
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A jury in Spokane, Washington, is deciding the fate of a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with three cold case murders. Closing arguments in the trial of Donna Perry were made in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday. Perry used to be known as Douglas Perry before undergoing gender reassignment surgery in 2000. Perry is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old...>>
3 fires in Wenatchee area burning 36.7 square miles
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - Three wildfires burning in grasslands south of Wenatchee, Washington, had grown to approximately 36.7 square miles (95 square kilometers), but had not destroyed any structures. Firefighters on Wednesday were trying to prevent the fires from growing to protect property and sage grouse habitat. A lightning-caused fire burning nine miles southeast of Wenatchee grew to 11.7 square miles (30.3 square kilometers) overnight and was 30 percent co...>>
Inslee: Lawmakers reach budget deal that may avoid state government shutdown
According to a release sent out by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, legislators have reached a budget deal, just days before a possible July 1 state government shutdown. Inslee's release states: "House and Senate budget negotiators reported to Gov. Jay Inslee this morning that they have reached an agreement in principle on the 2017-2019 biennial operating budget. The negotiators and caucus leaders said they were confident that they would complete work on the budget an...>>
Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed less than 24 hours after installation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The lawmaker behind a Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas state Capitol is calling the statue's destruction "an act of violence" and says he expects to be able to raise funds quickly to replace the display. Republican Sen. Jason Rapert on Wednesday condemned the destruction of the monument less than 24 hours after it was installed at the Capitol.>>
