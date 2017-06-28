Inslee: Lawmakers reach budget deal that may avoid state government shutdown

According to a release sent out by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, legislators have reached a budget deal, just days before a possible July 1 state government shutdown.

Inslee's release states:

"House and Senate budget negotiators reported to Gov. Jay Inslee this morning that they have reached an agreement in principle on the 2017-2019 biennial operating budget. The negotiators and caucus leaders said they were confident that they would complete work on the budget and have a vote of the Legislature before the end of the day Friday, the final day of the fiscal year. That would avoid a partial shutdown of state government. The agreement covers spending and resource levels. More details will be available after the four legislative caucuses are briefed on the agreement."



After budget negotiators met throughout the night, Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement about the agreement Wednesday morning, saying that legislative leaders were confident they would have a vote on the budget before the end of the day Friday. That would put them within hours of a deadline to avert a partial government shutdown.



The rest of the Legislature wasn't expected to be briefed on details of the agreement until Thursday, and the public won't see the information until after that occurs.



The Democratic-controlled House and Republican-led Senate have been struggling for months to find compromise on a budget that addresses a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding. They are in the midst of a third overtime session, and if a new budget isn't signed into law by midnight Friday, a partial shutdown starts July 1.

