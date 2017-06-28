3 fires in Wenatchee area burning 36.7 square miles

(AP) - Three wildfires burning in grasslands south of Wenatchee, Washington, had grown to approximately 36.7 square miles (95 square kilometers), but had not destroyed any structures.



Firefighters on Wednesday were trying to prevent the fires from growing to protect property and sage grouse habitat.



A lightning-caused fire burning nine miles southeast of Wenatchee grew to 11.7 square miles (30.3 square kilometers) overnight and was 30 percent contained by 160 firefighters. The fire threatened about 80 structures.



Another fire, burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee, grew to 15.6 square miles (40.4 square kilometers) and was 10 percent contained by 150 firefighters. About 30 structures were threatened.



A third fire, 20 miles south of East Wenatchee, burned 9.3 square miles (24 square kilometers) and was 20 percent contained by 50 firefighters.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/28/2017 9:40:03 AM (GMT -7:00)