Jury deciding fate of transgender woman charged with murder

(AP) - A jury in Spokane, Washington, is deciding the fate of a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with three cold case murders.



Closing arguments in the trial of Donna Perry were made in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday.



Perry used to be known as Douglas Perry before undergoing gender reassignment surgery in 2000.



Perry is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois. They were all shot during a four-month span in 1990.



The cases were unsolved until 2012, when Perry was convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Her DNA was entered into a national database and linked to the victims.



Prosecutors contend Perry changed her gender to avoid suspicion.

6/28/2017 8:33:21 AM (GMT -7:00)