Jury deciding fate of transgender woman charged with murder - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jury deciding fate of transgender woman charged with murder

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

(AP) - A jury in Spokane, Washington, is deciding the fate of a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with three cold case murders.
    
Closing arguments in the trial of Donna Perry were made in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday.
    
Perry used to be known as Douglas Perry before undergoing gender reassignment surgery in 2000.
    
Perry is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois. They were all shot during a four-month span in 1990.
    
The cases were unsolved until 2012, when Perry was convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Her DNA was entered into a national database and linked to the victims.
    
Prosecutors contend Perry changed her gender to avoid suspicion.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/28/2017 8:33:21 AM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

  • Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:53:24 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>

  • Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend

    Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:23:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation

    Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-06-28 18:38:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday. The self-proclaimed "Spokane Spanker", 28-year-old Jonathan Smith, was charged with 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation in a string of Centennial Trail attacks this past spring.  

    >>

  • WATCH: Officer threatens to jail Florida man for jaywalking

    WATCH: Officer threatens to jail Florida man for jaywalking

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-06-28 18:31:23 GMT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A video going viral on Facebook shows a Florida police officer threatening to jail a young black man for jaywalking.      In the video, Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer J.S. Bolen tells 21-year-old Devonte Shipman he could take him to jail for "disobeying a direct order" after stopping him for crossing a street without waiting for a walk signal. 

    >>

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A video going viral on Facebook shows a Florida police officer threatening to jail a young black man for jaywalking.      In the video, Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer J.S. Bolen tells 21-year-old Devonte Shipman he could take him to jail for "disobeying a direct order" after stopping him for crossing a street without waiting for a walk signal. 

    >>

  • Health advisory issued for Black Lake

    Health advisory issued for Black Lake

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-06-28 18:27:46 GMT
    Algae along the shores of Black Lake on June 25, 2017Algae along the shores of Black Lake on June 25, 2017

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Panhandle Health District, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and the Coeur d'Alene Tribe have issues a health advisory for Black Lake.  Officials are urging the public to use caution when on or near the water.  Water quality monitoring has confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria,commonly known as blue-green algae. The blooms have the potential to produce dangerous toxins in the lake.  Pets, 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Panhandle Health District, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and the Coeur d'Alene Tribe have issues a health advisory for Black Lake.  Officials are urging the public to use caution when on or near the water.  Water quality monitoring has confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria,commonly known as blue-green algae. The blooms have the potential to produce dangerous toxins in the lake.  Pets, 

    >>
    •   