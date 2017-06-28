South Shore recalls chests of drawers due to serious tip-over hazard

More than 68,000 chest of drawers sold online are being recalled by South Shore Industries because they pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards to young children.



The recall involves Summer Breeze style five-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors.



Each drawer has two round knobs.



The chests were sold at amazon.com, walmart.com, wayfair.com and other online retailers from February 2005 through last December.



If the chests are not anchored to the wall, a tip-over could injure and/or entrap a child, and result in death or injuries.



No incidents have been reported.



Consumers can contact South Shore at 800-290-0465 for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit.



South Shore is also offering a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.