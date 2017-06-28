WATCH: Officer threatens to jail Florida man for jaywalking

WATCH: Officer threatens to jail Florida man for jaywalkingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire Grows to 5,000 Acres. New Level 1 Evacuations Issued
Sutherland Canyon Fire Grows to 5,000 Acres. New Level 1 Evacuations Issued
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m. Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained.>>
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m. Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained.>>