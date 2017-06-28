WATCH: Officer threatens to jail Florida man for jaywalking - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Officer threatens to jail Florida man for jaywalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A video going viral on Facebook shows a Florida police officer threatening to jail a young black man for jaywalking.
    
In the video, Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer J.S. Bolen tells 21-year-old Devonte Shipman he could take him to jail for "disobeying a direct order" after stopping him for crossing a street without waiting for a walk signal.
    
Shipman tells the Miami Herald he recorded last week's encounter. In the video, viewed more than 500,000 times, the officer threatens to arrest Shipman for resisting when he questions him. He ticketed Shipman for jaywalking and for not carrying his driver's license and exhibiting it on demand, citing a statute that applies to drivers, not walkers.
    
Sheriff's spokeswoman Melissa Bujeda said Wednesday they're "aware of this video and an administrative review is being conducted."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

