Spokane Police find body of teenage boy 'in Hangman Valley area'

Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning.

Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man or say how he died. Spokane Police say the boy was 15-years-old.

Major crimes detectives are investigating.

If you have any information, you are being asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as we have additional information confirmed.