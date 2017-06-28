Grant County Health District investigates confirmed whooping cough cases

Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending.

All confirmed cases are withing the Ephrata and Moses Lake community.

No one has been hospitalized at this time.

All family members and those in close contact with those who have it have been notified by the health district, and have started post-exposure prophylaxis.

In an effort to control the spread of the disease, the health district has recommended antibiotics for anyone who has come in close contact with those individuals.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious disease only found in humans and is spread through the air. People with whooping cough most commonly spread the disease by coughing, sneezing, or spending a great deal of time near one another where breathing space is shared.

Symptoms of whooping cough typically develop within 5 to 10 days, but can persist up to 3 weeks following exposure.

Early symptoms can last 1-2 weeks and usually include:

Runny nose

Low-grade fever

Mild, occasional cough

Apnea- a pause in breathing (in babies)

Because whooping cough appears to be nothing more than a common cold, it is often not diagnosed until more sever symptoms appear.

Late symptoms appear after 1-2 weeks include:

Long series of coughs

Rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched 'whoop'

Turning blue or difficulty catching breath during coughing fits

Exhaustion after coughing fits

High risk populations:

Children < 1 year old

Un-immunized children and adults

Pregnant woman < 7 months gestation

Immunocompromised individuals

The health district asks that parents make sure all family members are properly vaccinated with pertussis vaccines. A pertussis (Tdap) shot is recommended for all who are not up to date.

For more information and resources, click here: http://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/IllnessandDisease/WhoopingCough