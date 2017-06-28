Sister of WWII soldier gets his long-lost Purple Heart - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sister of WWII soldier gets his long-lost Purple Heart

WESTFIELD, N.J. -

 (AP) - A New Jersey woman whose brother was killed in action during World War II has received his long-lost Purple Heart.

Purple Hearts Reunited presented the medal to 95-year-old Mildred Stotzer during a ceremony in her room at a retirement home Wednesday in Westfield.

Stotzer's brother, Master Sgt. Frederick Boelzle, enlisted in the Army in September 1939. He was assigned to Service Company, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division.

Boelzle was killed in action in Belgium in December 1944 and was buried in a military cemetery in Belgium. The military awards and decorations he received included the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.

An anonymous donor sent the Purple Heart and Boelzle's burial flag to Purple Hearts Reunited. The nonprofit foundation has returned medals and artifacts to more than 350 families and museums.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/28/2017 2:33:07 PM (GMT -7:00)

    •   