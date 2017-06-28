Fish market owner upset by large lobster TSA photo

Fish market owner upset by large lobster TSA photoPosted: Updated:
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.>>
Chaffetz, leaving Congress this week, heading to Fox News
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican who is quitting Congress at the end of the week is heading to Fox News. Fox News Channel announced on Wednesday that five-term Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah will be a contributor effective July 1, offering political analysis on various Fox programs. Chaffetz said earlier this year that he would not seek another term, then announced he would leave the House on June 30.>>
Baby born during airplane ride
North Korea warns US it will keep building nuclear arsenal
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - North Korea's U.N. ambassador is warning the United States and the rest of the world that his country will keep building up its nuclear arsenal regardless of sanctions, pressure or military attack. Kim In Ryong told the Security Council on Wednesday that the "hostile policy" of the United States and its military maneuvers with South Korea in April and May are responsible for bringing the situation on the Korean Peninsula>>
Woman found dead in residential pool in Prosser
PROSSER, Wash. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman who was found in a backyard pool in southeast Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports authorities responded to a call Tuesday afternoon to the 100 block of Highway 22 in Prosser. Prosser police say attempts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful. The woman's name hasn't been released. Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com>>
Fish market owner upset by large lobster TSA photo
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) - The owner of a Connecticut fish market says she is "personally offended" after she saw a photo of a 20-pound (9-kilogram) lobster being handled by a Transportation Security Administration screener on social media. Lisa Feinman owns Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, and says she packed the lobster in a cooler with other lobsters for a customer from Georgia.>>
Sister of WWII soldier gets his long-lost Purple Heart
WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman whose brother was killed in action during World War II has received his long-lost Purple Heart. Purple Hearts Reunited presented the medal to 95-year-old Mildred Stotzer during a ceremony in her room at a retirement home Wednesday in Westfield. Stotzer's brother, Master Sgt. Frederick Boelzle, enlisted in the Army in September 1939. He was assigned to Service Company, 16th Infantry>>
WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman whose brother was killed in action during World War II has received his long-lost Purple Heart. Purple Hearts Reunited presented the medal to 95-year-old Mildred Stotzer during a ceremony in her room at a retirement home Wednesday in Westfield. Stotzer's brother, Master Sgt. Frederick Boelzle, enlisted in the Army in September 1939. He was assigned to Service Company, 16th Infantry>>
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday.>>
Grant County Health District investigates confirmed whooping cough cases
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending. All confirmed cases are withing the Ephrata and Moses Lake community. No one has been hospitalized at this time. All family members and those in close contact with those who have it have been notified by the health district, and have started post-exposure prophylaxis. In>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 10,000 Acres; Evacuations ordered
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Three fires burning in the Wenatchee area, collectively known as the Spartan fire, continue to grow. In total, an estimated 23,500 acres have burned. The largest of the three is the Sutherland Canyon fire. It is burning about 15 miles south of East Wenatchee and so far is about 10,000 acres in size and is only 10% contained.>>
