Woman found dead in residential pool in Prosser

(AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman who was found in a backyard pool in southeast Washington.

The Tri-City Herald reports authorities responded to a call Tuesday afternoon to the 100 block of Highway 22 in Prosser.

Prosser police say attempts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful.

The woman's name hasn't been released.

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

6/28/2017 2:58:00 PM (GMT -7:00)