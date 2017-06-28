Jury says Spokane County deputies didn't use excessive force

(AP) - A federal court jury has decided that two Spokane County sheriff's deputies did not use excessive force against a man in a confrontation outside a gym.

The U.S. District Court jury issued its verdict Tuesday in the death of 34-year-old William Berger.

The Spokesman-Review says Berger's family filed the civil lawsuit seeking to hold the deputies responsible for excessive force resulting in his death.

Criminal and internal investigations earlier cleared the deputies of wrongdoing.

The two deputies in 2013 were called to a disturbance outside Oz Fitness in Spokane.

The deputies both used their stun guns on Berger, who continued to struggle. One deputy placed Berger in a controversial neck hold that caused him to lose consciousness and eventually die.

