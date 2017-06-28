Pomeranian found in Spokane reunited with owners 4 years later

Becky Somes loves dogs. When she sees a stray dog, she always tries to find their home. She's been successful every time. On Mother's Day, Becky had quite the surprise from her son and granddaughter.

"They were due here at 3 o'clock on Mother's Day, and they showed up at 3 o'clock with a dog."

Meet Pompeii the Pomeranian. She's now seven years old and has quite a homeward bound story to tell.

"My first reaction was to find who owns it," said Becky.

Becky and her granddaughter took pictures and posted flyers going door-to-door after they found Pompeii wandering the neighborhood about a month ago. But no one seemed to recognize the Pomeranian. Without a collar, Becky was curious to see if Pompeii had a chip, and she did. Becky contacted the original owners listed on the chip.

Angela and Eric Smith called Becky back and at first they couldn't believe it.

"Tears and gratefulness just super, super grateful," said Becky describing the owners' reaction.

It turns out Pompeii was a wedding gift - Eric and Angela never gave up hope in finding her after she was lost in Spokane four years ago. After that phone call - Eric made the trek from San Antonio to Seattle a short time later, where Pompeii was reunited with her original owners. Within hours of leaving Becky, Eric sent photos of Pompeii sightseeing in Seattle before her big journey back to Texas.

And out of all of the dogs Becky has rescued or picked up over the years, Pompeii will be the one she remembers the most.