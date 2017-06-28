Thieves target Lewis and Clark High School parking lot

A group of High School athletes came back from practice Wednesday morning only to see that their cars had been ransacked. Teammates at Lewis and Clark High School say they're feeling upset and violated.

Taylor Mitchell and Jenna Reid are Drill Team teammates at Lewis and Clark High School. They know the break-ins happened between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, while they were at practice.

"It's just frustrating. Being downtown at your own school and having your car window broken up," said Reid.

Both cars were parked in a parking lot right across the street from the school's gym. Glass still marks the spot where they were parked. Two wallets, and a duffel bag full of work clothes and team uniforms are now gone.

"I never thought it would happen to me, so and it's never been a problem for me before so I never thought it would happen," said Mitchell.

When the girls went to get help from the school the school said that they would send a resource officer but no one responded to their calls for help

"There was a resource officer that was supposed to meet up with us, but he just never ended up coming, "Taylor said.

They even called Crime Check but "Nobody came down to check out what happened or tell us what to do." Jenna said.

Jenna and Taylor did file reports with Crime Check and Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools tells me that the resource officers were responding to another call at another school but did say that they will be looking at surveillance footage within the area to see who broke into the girls' cars.