Hayden man says he got himself arrested because he had nowhere else to go

After several run-ins with the law, Robert Fisher says he wanted to go back to jail because he wants to turn his life around.

“I have people that I care about a lot and I can't be with them or take care of them," Fisher said.

In the Kootenai County Jail, Fisher has had a lot of time to sit and reflect.

"I just couldn't do it when I was out there, it sounds stupid but it's the way I can determine to figure out what I need to do," he said.

According to deputies, Fisher was arrested in the early morning hours of June 13th at a business on Government Way in Hayden.

Deputies say he got into someone’s car and stole a box of shoes.

He says he didn’t have a place to call home.

"I had nowhere else to go,” Fisher said.

Fisher says once he gets out he hopes to be on felony probation, but he wants to get his GED and become a better person.

“I kind of dug a hole and I'm in the hole and now I need to get out of it,” he said.

Fisher added once he gets his GED he wants to go to college and get a degree in Mythology.