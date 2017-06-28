Post Falls family says they're gravely concerned for missing daughter

"We want you back home and we want you safe,” Dave Bennett said.

An emotional plea from Dave Bennett.

“You've got a whole family, literally thousands of people, not just your immediate family who are in grave concern for you right now and love you so much and are so worried about you,” he said.

It’ll be two weeks this Friday since Bennett last saw his daughter.

“We’re out of that phase of not surprised or shocked or whatever,” he said, “Now we're in grave concern for her.”

Bennett says Mari met someone online, got a ride to Spokane International Airport and got a one way plane ticket to Seattle.

He added Post Falls Police have worked vigorously in attempting to locate Mari, but now a team in Seattle is helping in the search.

“Through some other outside help, some contacts, some clients I have and some friends, we were able to bring a private investigation out of the Seattle area on board,” he said.

The family just wants their daughter home, safe and sound.

“If there's corrections and adjustments that need to be made to counteract you wanting to do this again we will work on those,” Bennett said, “we love you unconditionally.”

The Bennett family plans on having a candlelight vigil Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion in Post Falls.