Man with knife who tried to commit 'suicide by cop' taken into custody

Spokane Valley deputies report a man armed with a large knife was successfully taken into custody Tuesday with the help of Spokane County deputies, hostage negotiators and Air 1. During the incident, the man had threatened to take his own life and told deputies he would force them to shoot him.

At around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Spokane Valley Deputy Jay Bailey responded to the 15700 block of E. Longfellow for a report of several violations of a restraining order. The victim said her ex-boyfriend, identified as 41-year-old Benjamin D. Gheorghiu, continued to send her text messages in violation of the restraining order. Deputy Bailey contacted Gheorghiu by phone and Gheorghiu agreed to meet the deputy after he got off work.

At about 2:15 p.m. the deputy spoke with Gheorghiu on the phone again. He told the deputy he knew he "messed up" and asked if he had to meet with the deputy. During the conversation Gheorghiu became very emotional and threatened suicide. Deputy Bailey tried to calm him down, but Gheorghiu made comments that deputies would have to shoot him and then hung up.

The deputy called the ex-girlfriend back and told her to call 911 if she saw him. She told the deputy that Gheorghiu had made statements about "suicide by cop" in the past. She reported that Gheorghiu was sending text messages again saying today is the day law enforcement will shoot him.

Then, around 4 o'clock Deputy Bailey and Deputy Travis Smith responded to a 911 call by the victim reporting Gheorghiu was at the Longfellow address armed with a knife. The man displayed an approximately 12-inch knife before taking off in a car before deputies got there.

45 minutes later, Deputy Cunningham located Gheorghiu's car parked in the parking lot of Minnehaha park located on Upriver Drive. A witness said the man was on top of the climbing rock wall and said he would jump if law enforcement showed up

Several attempts to by negotiators and deputies to coax Gheorghiu into surrendering were unsuccessful. He made several statements he would have to be shot or would jump from the cliff. The standoff lasted for more than an hour.

Finally, around 6 o'clock, Gheorghiu walked from the cliffs toward the parking lot. As he approached deputies with his knife in a sheath on his hip, he refused to follow directions to stop and get on the ground. Deputies fired bean bags hitting Gheorghiu, but they didn't stop him. Deputies eventually tackled Gheorghiu and took him into custody.

He was given medical attention for some minor cuts and abrasions before taking him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He was then transported and booked into Spokane County Jail for six counts of Violation of a Court Order of Protection.