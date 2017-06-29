Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level.

It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family. 

"They got all my camping gear, all my tools. I got nothing left. Then, next thing I know I got someone up on my front porch this time," Hoag said.

Then Wednesday afternoon he caught another burglar in the act right outside his front door. Just feet from his wife and son in the living room.

"I went out on the porch and he had my fishing pole in his hand. He came at me so I came at him," Hoag said.

What the burglar didn't know was that Hoag's neighbor Craig, a former cop, was watching everything that was going on. So Craig Leander and his son ran to help, tackling the burglar and holding him down until police showed up.

"A neighbor needed help, you gotta go out and help them," Craig said. "Tired of it in the streets. We got to take them back."

Hoag said he wasn't surprised to see his neighbor Craig. That's just who he is.

"I wish everybody had neighbors like that. If more neighbors were like that there'd be less crime on the streets," Hoag said.

For Craig, it was just the right thing to do.

"Nick's my friend. He's my neighbor. If you're going to get beat you take it together and have a beer afterward," Craig said. "But we got the bad guy."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

  • Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:53:24 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane

    Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-06-29 06:10:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 28th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 28th

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-06-28 21:30:54 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 28th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 28th.

    >>

  • Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 45,000 acres; Evacuations ordered

    Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 45,000 acres; Evacuations ordered

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:52:39 GMT

    WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the Sutherland Canyon fire burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee has burned about 45,000 acres as of Wednesday evening according to the incident commander.

    >>

    WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the Sutherland Canyon fire burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee has burned about 45,000 acres as of Wednesday evening according to the incident commander.

    >>
    •   