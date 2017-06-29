Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane

A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level.

It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.

"They got all my camping gear, all my tools. I got nothing left. Then, next thing I know I got someone up on my front porch this time," Hoag said.

Then Wednesday afternoon he caught another burglar in the act right outside his front door. Just feet from his wife and son in the living room.

"I went out on the porch and he had my fishing pole in his hand. He came at me so I came at him," Hoag said.

What the burglar didn't know was that Hoag's neighbor Craig, a former cop, was watching everything that was going on. So Craig Leander and his son ran to help, tackling the burglar and holding him down until police showed up.

"A neighbor needed help, you gotta go out and help them," Craig said. "Tired of it in the streets. We got to take them back."

Hoag said he wasn't surprised to see his neighbor Craig. That's just who he is.

"I wish everybody had neighbors like that. If more neighbors were like that there'd be less crime on the streets," Hoag said.

For Craig, it was just the right thing to do.

"Nick's my friend. He's my neighbor. If you're going to get beat you take it together and have a beer afterward," Craig said. "But we got the bad guy."