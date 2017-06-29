Canada extends mission in Iraq to March 2019

Canada extends mission in Iraq to March 2019Posted: Updated:
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.>>
Post Falls family says they're gravely concerned for missing daughter
POST FALLS, Idaho - "We want you back home and we want you safe,” Dave Bennett said. An emotional plea from Dave Bennett. “You've got a whole family, literally thousands of people, not just your immediate family who are in grave concern for you right now and love you so much and are so worried about you,” he said. It’ll be two weeks this Friday since Bennett last saw his daughter.>>
Woman shares photos of Sutherland Canyon Fire: 'The entire ranch burned last night'
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A woman who owns a cattle ranch in Central, Washington is sharing fiery photos with a scary account of how she saved her cows "in the nick of time" as the Sutherland Canyon Fire burned "the entire ranch" Tuesday night. Molly Linville writes on Facebook that "things went terribly bad terribly quickly last night," as she describes trying to save her cows from the flames that quickly took over her property.>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 45,000 acres; Evacuations ordered
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the Sutherland Canyon fire burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee has burned about 45,000 acres as of Wednesday evening according to the incident commander.>>
Woman shares photos of Sutherland Canyon Fire: 'The entire ranch burned last night'
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A woman who owns a cattle ranch in Central, Washington is sharing fiery photos with a scary account of how she saved her cows "in the nick of time" as the Sutherland Canyon Fire burned "the entire ranch" Tuesday night. Molly Linville writes on Facebook that "things went terribly bad terribly quickly last night," as she describes trying to save her cows from the flames that quickly took over her property.>>
PHOTOS: Share your best photo for National Camera Day!
KHQ.COM - June 29th is celebrated as National Camera Day! A day to celebrate incredible photographs and the cameras that allow us to capture moments in time. Cameras have allowed every day people to document millions of moments and snapshots, making our memories last a lifetime. To observe National Camera Day, snap a picture of something or someone you enjoy and cherish the memory.>>
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Canada extends mission in Iraq to March 2019
TORONTO - Canada is extending its military mission against the Islamic State group in Iraq for another two years. Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Thursday that Canada is renewing its contribution to the Global Coalition until March 31, 2019. Canada has about 200 special forces soldiers operating in northern Iraq supported by a combat hospital, a helicopter detachment, a surveillance plane and an air-to-air refueling aircraft.>>
Bison rams married couple while taking photos at Yellowstone National Park
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say 74-year-old Theodore Schrader and 72-year-old Patsy Holmes, of Heber City, Utah, were on a boardwalk at Mud Volcano when the bison approached them Wednesday.>>
Killer whales having pregnancy problems because there isn't enough to eat
SEATTLE (AP) - The endangered killer whales that frequent the inland waters of Washington state are having pregnancy problems because they can't find enough to eat. That's according to a new study by researchers who analyzed hormones in excrement collected at sea and found more than two-thirds of orca pregnancies failed over a seven-year period.>>
Man breaks into New Jersey woman's home and climbs in bed with her
PALISADES PARK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a man broke into a woman's home and lay next to her in bed before asking to spend the night. Palisades Park police say the woman began screaming and the man then fled. Police are on the lookout for the man and released a sketch of him Wednesday.>>
Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 28th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 28th.>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 45,000 acres; Evacuations ordered
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the Sutherland Canyon fire burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee has burned about 45,000 acres as of Wednesday evening according to the incident commander.>>
