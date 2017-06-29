PHOTOS: Share your best photo for National Camera Day! - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Share your best photo for National Camera Day!

Photo Credit: Tim Colquhoun Photo Credit: Tim Colquhoun

Mobile users, click here to see slideshow photos:  http://tinyurl.com/y7qqtt64

June 29th is celebrated as National Camera Day! A day to celebrate incredible photographs and the cameras that allow us to capture moments in time. Cameras have allowed every day people to document millions of moments and snapshots, making our memories last a lifetime.

To observe National Camera Day, snap a picture of something or someone you enjoy and cherish the memory.  Post photos on social media using #NationalCameraDay.

Today we are sharing some of your best photos and snapshots. Post your favorite photo on our Facebook page here: http://tinyurl.com/y9fv2kyh

