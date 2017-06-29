PHOTOS: Share your best photo for National Camera Day!Posted: Updated:
WIMBLEDON '17: Could anyone end the Big 4's title streak?
LEADING OFF: Kershaw starts for Dodgers
Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking pot outside state
MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on Pittsburgh bridge
WIMBLEDON '17: What do you know about the grass-court Slam?
WIMBLEDON '17: From Roger and Rafa to Venus, what to watch
Revere gets wacky winner in Angels' 3-2 victory over Dodgers
Li's mother goes into water for broken club at French Open
Rockets acquire Chris Paul from Clippers in 8-player deal
A major week for the LPGA and the seniors
Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win
The real thing in boxing is Canelo vs Triple G
Forget that "event" involving Mayweather and McGregor that is making such a splash. The real thing in boxing is Canelo vs Triple G
Jockeys avoid collision with riderless horse at Minn. track
Several jockeys were able to avert a collision with a horse running loose at Minnesota's Canterbury Park
Dems, GOP join on ballfield as they don't in Congress
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleague
Pilot injured when blimp goes down near US Open in Wisconsin
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns
Bucks' arena workers stretch, bend before hitting job
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job
Woman shares photos of Sutherland Canyon Fire: 'The entire ranch burned last night'
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A woman who owns a cattle ranch in Central, Washington is sharing fiery photos with a scary account of how she saved her cows "in the nick of time" as the Sutherland Canyon Fire burned "the entire ranch" Tuesday night. Molly Linville writes on Facebook that "things went terribly bad terribly quickly last night," as she describes trying to save her cows from the flames that quickly took over her property.
PHOTOS: Share your best photo for National Camera Day!
KHQ.COM - June 29th is celebrated as National Camera Day! A day to celebrate incredible photographs and the cameras that allow us to capture moments in time. Cameras have allowed every day people to document millions of moments and snapshots, making our memories last a lifetime. To observe National Camera Day, snap a picture of something or someone you enjoy and cherish the memory.
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.
Canada extends mission in Iraq to March 2019
TORONTO - Canada is extending its military mission against the Islamic State group in Iraq for another two years. Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Thursday that Canada is renewing its contribution to the Global Coalition until March 31, 2019. Canada has about 200 special forces soldiers operating in northern Iraq supported by a combat hospital, a helicopter detachment, a surveillance plane and an air-to-air refueling aircraft.>>
Bison rams married couple while taking photos at Yellowstone National Park
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say 74-year-old Theodore Schrader and 72-year-old Patsy Holmes, of Heber City, Utah, were on a boardwalk at Mud Volcano when the bison approached them Wednesday.
Killer whales having pregnancy problems because there isn't enough to eat
SEATTLE (AP) - The endangered killer whales that frequent the inland waters of Washington state are having pregnancy problems because they can't find enough to eat. That's according to a new study by researchers who analyzed hormones in excrement collected at sea and found more than two-thirds of orca pregnancies failed over a seven-year period.
Man breaks into New Jersey woman's home and climbs in bed with her
PALISADES PARK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a man broke into a woman's home and lay next to her in bed before asking to spend the night. Palisades Park police say the woman began screaming and the man then fled. Police are on the lookout for the man and released a sketch of him Wednesday.
Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 28th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 28th.
Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 45,000 acres; Evacuations ordered
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the Sutherland Canyon fire burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee has burned about 45,000 acres as of Wednesday evening according to the incident commander.
