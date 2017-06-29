Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.

Monalisa Perez, who is also pregnant with the couple's second child, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.

According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired the gold Desert Eagle .50 caliber handgun from about a foot (0.3 meters) away with about 30 people watching, including the couple's 3-year-old daughter.

Prior to the shooting, Perez teased the event on Twitter.

"Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE."

Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Prior to the fatal shooting, Ruiz had reportedly conducted a test on another book to convince Perez it would work, before using a hardcover encyclopedia in the video.

The victim's aunt, Claudia Ruiz, tells WDAY-TV that the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube.

Perez was granted a public defender and released on $7,000 bail.

If convicted Perez faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $20,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 5.