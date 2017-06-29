Verdict reached in trial of transgender woman charged with three cold case murders

The jury in the trial of Donna Perry has reached a verdict.

Perry is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois. They were all shot during a four-month span in 1990. Perry had gender reassignment surgery in 2000, a procedure prosecutors contend she underwent to avoid suspicion.

When Perry was convicted in a federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm, her DNA was entered into a national database and that linked her to the three unsolved murders.

The verdict is expected to be announced at around 11:15 a.m.

