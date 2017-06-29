Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- One New Hampshire driver should've heeded the old advice that you can't take it with you.

WMUR-TV reports a minivan pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver's side window.

The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry.

State police posted a picture of the van on Facebook.

Police are warning people to avoid driving with too many items strapped to the tops of their vehicles. They say the number of items on the van constituted a hazard.

Police issued the driver a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis said he returned from a Thursday morning trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole.

Jordan Westerberg told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. and didn't see the car, they figured it had been towed.

Street workers were gathered at the parking space, a tipoff that something was amiss. That's when Westerberg, 25, found the vehicle in the gaping hole - about 20 feet (6 meters) deep and 8 to 10 feet (2.5 to 3 meters) across - that took up the entire southbound lane of the street, next to a vacant building expected to feature apartments, office space and retail.

No injuries were reported.

"It's pretty crazy," said Westerberg, who lives in a loft downtown. "We could've been in the car. It's a compact car. It's not like it's heavy."

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, though an 8-inch, below-ground water main at the site appeared to have been broken for some time, given the amount of erosion.

Vincent Foggie, of the city's water division, said hole was missing mounds of dirt that normally support the road's asphalt-topped concrete. He called such voids large enough to swallow a vehicle a rarity in the city.

"We don't know what happened," Foggie said. "I have no idea where the dirt went."



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A photo of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has some people seeing double over the two men's remarkable resemblance.

Cruz tweeted the photo of the two posing with the World Series trophy in Washington on Wednesday while the team visited the White House.

Some Twitter users were quick to note how similar the two men's faces appear. One user joked that he tried Snapchat's face swap feature on the photo and nothing happened.

Cruz weighed in on the conversation himself, joking that people "keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy."

This isn't the first time the Republican's looks have been compared to a sports figure. He alluded to his resemblance to Duke basketball star Grayson Allen on Twitter earlier this year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) -- A community center in southwest England has found an unlikely source of funds after reaching out to the wealthy ruler of Dubai.

The Godolphin Cross Community Association announced Thursday that a donation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was enough to secure the purchase of a former Methodist chapel for the town's new community center building.

Villagers contacted the sheikh in September because his famous Godolphin race-horse stables in Newmarket, England, shares the town's name. His wife's office responded via email within a few weeks. They spent the following months negotiating the donation.

The amount of the donation was not disclosed. The association had previously said it was about 65,000 pounds ($85,000) short of its goal of 90,000 pounds.

"We showed him our vision for a community center in the village and he was so impressed he decided he would like to help," said association secretary Paul Gray.

"I don't know if he'll visit but he is always welcome," Gray said. "We're proof you should never say never."

Many public spaces in the village have closed, making the donation vital, particularly to youth groups that need a place to meet.

"All of these groups had nowhere to meet," Gray said. The chapel was the only available space, and without its purchase the "community would cease to function, with nowhere to operate."

The community association did not immediately release the news because the sheikh, who is also the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, is a "private man."

The government of Dubai did not respond to a request for comment.

Godolphin Cross's long-term plan is to raise additional money for renovating costs using more traditional funding sources such as grants.

The community center will host the town's youth group, coffee mornings and general gatherings.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STEEL CITY, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania man who loved motorcycles and recently died is taking one last ride.

Family members say 89-year-old Steel City resident Arthur Werner Sr. made plans way ahead of his death from cancer Sunday to be buried in the sidecar of his 1990 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail.

LehighValleyLive.com reports he found a funeral home run by motorcycle enthusiasts who were more than able to comply.

Heintzelman Funeral Home has three motorcycle hearses in its fleet.

David Heintzelman says the funeral home doesn't even have to modify the sidecar to make it happen.

Werner will be in the sidecar for Thursday's viewing and will be buried in it Friday.

He bought the Harley with his retirement bonus after working 42 years as a Bethlehem Steel welder.

His daughter-in-law Cindy Werner says "he lived for that bike."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man has been cited for keeping a wild deer on the second floor of his home.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Jerry Kinney says his office received a complaint that a neighbor was harboring a wild animal in his Jamestown house.

The resident told responding officers he believed it was legal to keep the whitetail deer fawn in his house for up to six weeks before he had to release it. Officers told him this was not true and issued the resident a ticket for illegal possession of protected wildlife.

Kinney says the deer was in good health and was released back into the wild.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHOENIX (AP) - Flight attendants huddled around Cristina Penton, handing her wet cloths to keep her cool. One massaged her shoulders, and another told her to stay calm - everything would be OK.

Penton knew something was wrong within 15 minutes of takeoff, when the pregnant mother began to have contractions as often as every five minutes. Once her water broke, she knew her baby boy was going to be born before the plane reached the gates.

"He did what he wanted," she said at a news conference. "We were just along for the ride."

Penton gave birth Saturday night on a Spirit Airlines flight that took a detour to New Orleans when she went into labor. She was 36 weeks pregnant when she boarded the flight from Fort Lauderdale on her way to her home in the Phoenix area with her two other children.

When Penton went into labor, a flight attendant called for doctors to come to the front of the plane. A pediatrician and a nurse, guided by other doctors on the ground, helped Penton give birth to her son, named Cristoph Lezcano.

Penton said at the Tuesday news conference she put her feet up onto the wall in front of her seat and pushed three times. The nurse caught Christoph midair, and the doctor reported he had a good color.

Shelley Starks, who sat one row behind Penton on the flight, said she encouraged Penton to wait to give birth in a hospital. She thought the baby, who was four weeks premature, would be safer in the womb than on the plane.

"I told her don't push, keep it in," Starks said.

Penton later said there was no way she could have delayed the birth.

"Everyone told me not to push, but anyone who's had a baby knows it's not an option," Penton said.

When the plane landed, Penton received emergency medical attention and was taken to hospital 10 minutes away. Doctors at a New Orleans-area hospital confirmed both Penton and her newborn were healthy. At birth, Christoph weighed 7 pounds and measured 19.5 inches long.

"It was so surreal," Starks said. "It was incredible to be a part of that, for it to happen right before your eyes."

Penton said she was comfortable flying even at 36 weeks because her other two children were born full term. Her husband, who drove to meet her in New Orleans, later said "I told you so," after warning her not to take the trip.

Spirit Airlines spokesman Paul Berry said some airlines require doctor notes before allowing women far along in their pregnancies to fly. Spirit has no such policy, and instead leaves the choice up to individuals.

"We encourage women to check with their doctors before travelling," he said.

Berry said Wednesday that Cristina Penton and her family can travel on the airline's dime once a year to celebrate her baby's birthday, until he turns 21. The airline also gave Christoph a Spirit Airlines onesie that reads "born to fly" and "early arrival."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KEMMERER, Wyo. (AP) - The star of an Outdoor Channel hunting show has been fined $23,000 and given a suspended jail sentence for poaching in Wyoming.

The incident occurred in October on Spring Creek Ranch, a property owned by the "Wildgame Nation" star, Billy A. Busbice Jr.

Busbice was caught when Kemmerer Game Warden Chris Baird was told by other hunters of an odd hunting incident.

The hunters told Baird they saw a man filming a hunter who shot two elk.

Baird said he met with Busbice, who admitted to having accidentally killed a calf elk while trying to harvest a large bull.

Busbice had all of his game and fish license privileges revoked for two years, including in his home state of Louisiana.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.

Lowe tells Entertainment Weekly the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a "wood ape" during a shoot for "The Lowe Files" when something began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed.

He adds that he's "fully aware" the story makes him sound like "a crazy, Hollywood kook."

"The Lowe Files" follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore mysterious phenomena across the country.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can now add snake to the wide variety of people, animals and microorganisms that have come in contact with the city's subway poles.

A straphanger captured a snake wrapped around a rail handle on an L train in a video that has gone viral.

In the video, the snake is wrapped around the pole with its head stretched out towards the ceiling.

A man can be heard quietly saying, "Snakes on a train, yo, snakes on a train," as the camera zooms in on the wriggling reptile.

It appears as though none of the other passengers seem to notice the critter or are too hardened by what they had already seen traveling the city's subway system.

The man who shot the video, Juan Guerrero, said it appeared the snake belonged to a man seen standing next to the snake.

Guerrero said the man was kissing the snake before he let him go onto the rail.

The video was eventually picked up by the popular Instagram account "subwaycreatures." The post had more than 131,000 views as of early Thursday.

A snake on a plane garnered similar fame after it was captured slithering out of an overhead storage compartment on a commercial flight in Mexico last year.

Last week, bizarre video of a raccoon in a subway seat on a Lexington Avenue-line train elicited mixed reactions from New Yorkers.