Woman, horse die in head-on collision with gravel truck

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -

(AP) - Authorities say an Idaho Falls woman is dead after a head-on collision in a construction zone south of Idaho Falls.

An Idaho State Police news release says 65-year-old Shirley Williams was driving in a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer on Wednesday when a man driving an empty gravel truck veered into oncoming traffic hitting Williams' truck head-on. The male driver also crashed into Williams' horse trailer and another car behind him.

The Post Register reports that Williams was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. The other two drivers were not injured. Officials say all were wearing seat belts.

A horse also died after the crash.

The new release says the male driver was arrested on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/29/2017 9:59:56 AM (GMT -7:00)

