PHOTOS: New Hampshire State Police pull over LOADED minivan

Perhaps the driver struck it rich while shooting at some food, when up from the ground came a bubbling crude (oil, that is. Black gold. Texas tea.), so there were just heading out "Californy way."

Or he just had an obscene amount of stuff loaded on his minivan that posed a threat to other motorists. That's probably it.

New Hampshire State Police pulled over a minivan on Wednesday loaded with furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof. There was also a wheeled basket dangling over the back window and a furniture dolly hanging against the driver's side window.

Obviously, not safe.

In fact, when police posted a picture of the van on Facebook , it showed the items piled on the roof doubled the height of the van!

Police say the van presented a hazard to other drivers on the road. The driver was issued a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.