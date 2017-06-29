Strangers buy walking worker a car - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Strangers buy walking worker a car

Posted: Updated:
NBC News NBC News
ROCKWALL, Texas -

Thanks to a group of strangers, a Texas man will no longer have to walk three miles to and from work every day.

Last week, 20-year-old Justin Korva got the surprise of his life when he was given the keys to a car.

He walked outside his work at a taco restaurant in Rockwall, Texas and was met by the good Samaritans. 

The moment was captured on cell phone video as he was presented with the car, and there were hugs and tears.

It all started when Andy Mitchell gave Korva a ride to work, and he learned about his long trek on foot, his desire to better himself, and save up for a car.

The conversation inspired Mitchell and some friends to secretly set up a donation box at a local restaurant.

Hundreds of people responded and soon there were enough funds to buy a used Toyota Camry, a year's worth of insurance, two years of oil changes, and a $500 gas card.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Humane Society helps cats find their freedom for Independence Day

    Humane Society helps cats find their freedom for Independence Day

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:34:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. Help the animals of the Spokane Humane Society celebrate freedom this Independence Day. Adoption fees are waived on adult cats July 1-4.  All animals at the Spokane Humane Society are up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and are microchipped.  The Humane Society has a large variety of sizes, colors, and personalities to help you find your 'purr'fect match.  Cats will be available at the mail facility at 6007 N 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. Help the animals of the Spokane Humane Society celebrate freedom this Independence Day. Adoption fees are waived on adult cats July 1-4.  All animals at the Spokane Humane Society are up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and are microchipped.  The Humane Society has a large variety of sizes, colors, and personalities to help you find your 'purr'fect match.  Cats will be available at the mail facility at 6007 N 

    >>

  • Researchers: delivering defibrillator by drone could help save lives

    Researchers: delivering defibrillator by drone could help save lives

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:20:19 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    TROLLHÄTTAN, Sweden, (NBC) - Researchers in Sweden say delivering a defibrillator by drone could save lives, by delivering the device faster than by ambulance. A drone that could deliver a defibrillator to where a person is having a heart attack is being tested by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. 

    >>

    TROLLHÄTTAN, Sweden, (NBC) - Researchers in Sweden say delivering a defibrillator by drone could save lives, by delivering the device faster than by ambulance. A drone that could deliver a defibrillator to where a person is having a heart attack is being tested by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. 

    >>

  • Strangers buy walking worker a car

    Strangers buy walking worker a car

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:23:14 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    ROCKWALL, Texas - Thanks to a group of strangers, a Texas man will no longer have to walk three miles to and from work every day. Last week, 20-year-old Justin Korva got the surprise of his life when he was given the keys to a car. He walked outside his work at a taco restaurant in Rockwall, Texas and was met by the good Samaritans.  The moment was captured on cell phone video as he was presented with the car, and there were hugs 

    >>

    ROCKWALL, Texas - Thanks to a group of strangers, a Texas man will no longer have to walk three miles to and from work every day. Last week, 20-year-old Justin Korva got the surprise of his life when he was given the keys to a car. He walked outside his work at a taco restaurant in Rockwall, Texas and was met by the good Samaritans.  The moment was captured on cell phone video as he was presented with the car, and there were hugs 

    >>
    •   