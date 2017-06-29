Strangers buy walking worker a car

Thanks to a group of strangers, a Texas man will no longer have to walk three miles to and from work every day.



Last week, 20-year-old Justin Korva got the surprise of his life when he was given the keys to a car.



He walked outside his work at a taco restaurant in Rockwall, Texas and was met by the good Samaritans.



The moment was captured on cell phone video as he was presented with the car, and there were hugs and tears.



It all started when Andy Mitchell gave Korva a ride to work, and he learned about his long trek on foot, his desire to better himself, and save up for a car.



The conversation inspired Mitchell and some friends to secretly set up a donation box at a local restaurant.



Hundreds of people responded and soon there were enough funds to buy a used Toyota Camry, a year's worth of insurance, two years of oil changes, and a $500 gas card.