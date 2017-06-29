Researchers: delivering defibrillator by drone could help save lives

(NBC) - Researchers in Sweden say delivering a defibrillator by drone could save lives, by delivering the device faster than by ambulance.



A drone that could deliver a defibrillator to where a person is having a heart attack is being tested by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.



Trial flights have shown the drones can arrive at a destination four times faster than an ambulance.



The institute's study said just one in ten people with sudden cardiac arrest survive- a number that could be cut drastically if defibrillators were to be supplied by a drone.



The drone could be especially valuable in hard-to-reach areas.



Sweden has a lot of islands that present big challenges to emergency services.



This specially designed drone exists so far only as a prototype.



Swedish law would need to be amended to allow drone flights out of the sight of the operator, but scientists and engineers hope to be allowed to try the drone on actual cardiac arrest patients next summer.