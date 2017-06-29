Humane Society helps cats find their freedom for Independence Day

Help the animals of the Spokane Humane Society celebrate freedom this Independence Day. Adoption fees are waived on adult cats July 1-4.

All animals at the Spokane Humane Society are up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and are microchipped.

The Humane Society has a large variety of sizes, colors, and personalities to help you find your 'purr'fect match.

Cats will be available at the mail facility at 6007 N Havana Street, inside the PetSmart Charities Everday Adoption Center at 9950 N Newport Highway, inside PetCo at Francis and Division, and inside the Country Store at 10505 N Newport Highway.

The main facility will be closed July 4th.