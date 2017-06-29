Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

(AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park.

The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, he said the motorcycle had gone over an embankment and that the pair spent the night in the woods before Johnson decided to walk out and seek help. Authorities have found the motorcycle and a fire pit where Frawley said they stayed.

Frawley says she was in good condition when he last saw her.

6/29/2017 2:02:39 PM (GMT -7:00)