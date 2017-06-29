The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday

The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open FridayPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder
Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.>>
Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane
Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.>>
Post Falls family says they're gravely concerned for missing daughter
Post Falls family says they're gravely concerned for missing daughter
POST FALLS, Idaho - "We want you back home and we want you safe,” Dave Bennett said. An emotional plea from Dave Bennett. “You've got a whole family, literally thousands of people, not just your immediate family who are in grave concern for you right now and love you so much and are so worried about you,” he said. It’ll be two weeks this Friday since Bennett last saw his daughter.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - "We want you back home and we want you safe,” Dave Bennett said. An emotional plea from Dave Bennett. “You've got a whole family, literally thousands of people, not just your immediate family who are in grave concern for you right now and love you so much and are so worried about you,” he said. It’ll be two weeks this Friday since Bennett last saw his daughter.>>
Woman shares photos of Sutherland Canyon Fire: 'The entire ranch burned last night'
Woman shares photos of Sutherland Canyon Fire: 'The entire ranch burned last night'
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A woman who owns a cattle ranch in Central, Washington is sharing fiery photos with a scary account of how she saved her cows "in the nick of time" as the Sutherland Canyon Fire burned "the entire ranch" Tuesday night. Molly Linville writes on Facebook that "things went terribly bad terribly quickly last night," as she describes trying to save her cows from the flames that quickly took over her property.>>
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A woman who owns a cattle ranch in Central, Washington is sharing fiery photos with a scary account of how she saved her cows "in the nick of time" as the Sutherland Canyon Fire burned "the entire ranch" Tuesday night. Molly Linville writes on Facebook that "things went terribly bad terribly quickly last night," as she describes trying to save her cows from the flames that quickly took over her property.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Spokane Valley musician loses every instrument he’s ever owned in garage fire
Spokane Valley musician loses every instrument he’s ever owned in garage fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has lost 47-years worth of instruments after his garage caught fire two weeks ago. Chris Rieser, 63, says neighbors alerted him to the fire on June 16th. “We didn’t smell it, we didn’t hear it,” said Rieser. “When I stuck my head around the corner on the front porch the heat just hit me.” Both of Rieser’s custom drum sets, a set he’s had since he was 13-years-old, mixers, soundboards, lights>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has lost 47-years worth of instruments after his garage caught fire two weeks ago. Chris Rieser, 63, says neighbors alerted him to the fire on June 16th. “We didn’t smell it, we didn’t hear it,” said Rieser. “When I stuck my head around the corner on the front porch the heat just hit me.” Both of Rieser’s custom drum sets, a set he’s had since he was 13-years-old, mixers, soundboards, lights>>
Lawsuit filed against Spokane water rates
Lawsuit filed against Spokane water rates
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three different people have filed a lawsuit against the city of Spokane, claiming that they've been over charged in water bills. The class action lawsuit was filed earlier on Thursday. They're looking for $30 million. The claim is also filed on behalf of 6,000 Spokane County residents who have been over-charged for water services. Attorney Bob Dunn says these Spokane County residents are paying double the amount for using>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three different people have filed a lawsuit against the city of Spokane, claiming that they've been over charged in water bills. The class action lawsuit was filed earlier on Thursday. They're looking for $30 million. The claim is also filed on behalf of 6,000 Spokane County residents who have been over-charged for water services. Attorney Bob Dunn says these Spokane County residents are paying double the amount for using>>
The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday
The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget negotiations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 5:57 p.m. Gov. Inslee has asked state parks to remain open Friday as lawmakers move closer to moving a new state budget. Originally state park officials said because they need time to prepare the parks for closure, they needed to shutter them a day before a potential partial government shutdown. That would have meant that park>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget negotiations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 5:57 p.m. Gov. Inslee has asked state parks to remain open Friday as lawmakers move closer to moving a new state budget. Originally state park officials said because they need time to prepare the parks for closure, they needed to shutter them a day before a potential partial government shutdown. That would have meant that park>>
West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County
West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.>>
Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches
Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches
NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.>>
NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.>>
Humane Society helps cats find their freedom for Independence Day
Humane Society helps cats find their freedom for Independence Day
SPOKANE, Wash. Help the animals of the Spokane Humane Society celebrate freedom this Independence Day. Adoption fees are waived on adult cats July 1-4. All animals at the Spokane Humane Society are up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and are microchipped. The Humane Society has a large variety of sizes, colors, and personalities to help you find your 'purr'fect match. Cats will be available at the mail facility at 6007 N>>
SPOKANE, Wash. Help the animals of the Spokane Humane Society celebrate freedom this Independence Day. Adoption fees are waived on adult cats July 1-4. All animals at the Spokane Humane Society are up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and are microchipped. The Humane Society has a large variety of sizes, colors, and personalities to help you find your 'purr'fect match. Cats will be available at the mail facility at 6007 N>>
Researchers: delivering defibrillator by drone could help save lives
Researchers: delivering defibrillator by drone could help save lives
TROLLHÄTTAN, Sweden, (NBC) - Researchers in Sweden say delivering a defibrillator by drone could save lives, by delivering the device faster than by ambulance. A drone that could deliver a defibrillator to where a person is having a heart attack is being tested by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.>>
TROLLHÄTTAN, Sweden, (NBC) - Researchers in Sweden say delivering a defibrillator by drone could save lives, by delivering the device faster than by ambulance. A drone that could deliver a defibrillator to where a person is having a heart attack is being tested by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.>>
Strangers buy walking worker a car
Strangers buy walking worker a car
ROCKWALL, Texas - Thanks to a group of strangers, a Texas man will no longer have to walk three miles to and from work every day. Last week, 20-year-old Justin Korva got the surprise of his life when he was given the keys to a car. He walked outside his work at a taco restaurant in Rockwall, Texas and was met by the good Samaritans. The moment was captured on cell phone video as he was presented with the car, and there were hugs>>
ROCKWALL, Texas - Thanks to a group of strangers, a Texas man will no longer have to walk three miles to and from work every day. Last week, 20-year-old Justin Korva got the surprise of his life when he was given the keys to a car. He walked outside his work at a taco restaurant in Rockwall, Texas and was met by the good Samaritans. The moment was captured on cell phone video as he was presented with the car, and there were hugs>>
Break-in at Bluz at the Bend baffles owner
Break-in at Bluz at the Bend baffles owner
SPOKANE, Wash. It may the boldest break-in you’ve ever heard of. Someone or a group of people stole a laundry list of items from Bluz at the Bend over the past week. The break-in was discovered on Wednesday night after the owner of the building returned from vacation. Don Parkins is at a loss. “I don’t know why they tear stuff out of the ceiling,” he says. He was on vacation for five days, and in those days, these crooks broke in and didn’t only>>
SPOKANE, Wash. It may the boldest break-in you’ve ever heard of. Someone or a group of people stole a laundry list of items from Bluz at the Bend over the past week. The break-in was discovered on Wednesday night after the owner of the building returned from vacation. Don Parkins is at a loss. “I don’t know why they tear stuff out of the ceiling,” he says. He was on vacation for five days, and in those days, these crooks broke in and didn’t only>>
PHOTOS: New Hampshire State Police pull over LOADED minivan
PHOTOS: New Hampshire State Police pull over LOADED minivan
CONCORD, N.H. - Perhaps the driver struck it rich while shooting at some food when up from the ground came a bubbling crude (oil, that is. Black gold. Texas tea.), so he was just heading out "Californy way." Or he just had an obscene amount of stuff loaded on his minivan that posed a threat to other motorists. That's probably it.>>
CONCORD, N.H. - Perhaps the driver struck it rich while shooting at some food when up from the ground came a bubbling crude (oil, that is. Black gold. Texas tea.), so he was just heading out "Californy way." Or he just had an obscene amount of stuff loaded on his minivan that posed a threat to other motorists. That's probably it.>>