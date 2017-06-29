What fireworks can you legally light in the state?

Bring out the red, white and blue! The Fourth of July is right around the corner but how can you be safe and what are you allowed to use legally for fireworks?

According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, you can use ground spinners, a dipped stick sparkler and a cone fountain. Click here for a full legal list.

Don't get carried away however. You cannot use firecrackers or sky rockets or bottle rockets. However, those items can be discharged only at an Indian Reservation legally.

In Spokane County and in the city, fireworks are not allowed to go off. They're banned.

However, you can light off fireworks in Medical Lake during the Fourth of July from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Check out this list to look at restrictions.

If you don't follow the rules, you can face a fine of up to $1,000 or spend up to 90 days in jail.