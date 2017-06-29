Lawsuit filed against Spokane water rates

Three different people have filed a lawsuit against the city of Spokane, claiming that they've been over charged in water bills. The class action lawsuit was filed earlier on Thursday. They're looking for $30 million.

The claim is also filed on behalf of 6,000 Spokane County residents who have been over-charged for water services.

Attorney Bob Dunn says these Spokane County residents are paying double the amount for using the city's water. He says it looks like there's about a $500 year difference. Some people have been fighting this for the past 10 years.

"They're upset. I mean the mere fact that you might be living on the city/county boundary; 30 feet away, you got a neighbor who's getting city water and you're paying 100 percent more for your water. It's not right," said Dunn.

The goal is to get fair water rates for these people who are being affected and get a refund of the money from the city.

The city of Spokane provided a statement. They said quote, "“City of Spokane residents, over the past 100 years, have paid to expand, update, and maintain their complex water system. Today that system is the second largest water system in the state with 1,000 miles of water main, wells, pumps, and reservoirs necessary to provide reliable drinking water. The City’s citizens rightfully benefit from their long-term investment with inside City rates. State law and court decisions support this approach, which has been in place in the City for more than 50 years and in cities around the state including Tacoma, Seattle, and Kennewick. It would be unfair to ask City residents to pay more now to accommodate lower rates for outside developments.”