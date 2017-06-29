Spokane Valley musician loses every instrument he’s ever owned in garage fire

A Spokane Valley man has lost 47-years worth of instruments after his garage caught fire two weeks ago.

Chris Rieser, 63, says neighbors alerted him to the fire on June 16th.

“We didn’t smell it, we didn’t hear it,” said Rieser. “When I stuck my head around the corner on the front porch the heat just hit me.”

Both of Rieser’s custom drum sets, a set he’s had since he was 13-years-old, mixers, soundboards, lights, a keyboard, and so many more musical instruments and components were destroyed in the fire.

Two of Rieser’s vehicles, family pictures and heirlooms, personal documents, and his daughters bicycle was also destroyed.

“I don’t have one drum stick,” he said. “I’m broken hearted.”

The loss has added up to $72,000, but his insurance will only cover $30,000.

Rieser says he will never be able to replace everything, but he needs to replace some of it as soon as possible.

The musician is booked every weekend through September, and he’s not sure how he’s going to pull it off.

Rieser’s GoFundMe page has already raised $4,000 out of his $20,000 goal.

He is also having a benefit at the Roadhouse in Spokane Valley on July 16th. It’s from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.