Tree snaps in half, narrowly missing teen

It was the closest of calls. A tree snaps in half, narrowly missing the teen who was doing yard work below.

This happened near Whitworth University on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Josh Dixon says he was doing yard work with his dad and was moving a trash bin around the corner of the home.

“I heard a crack from the tree and I look up and I see it starting to fall so I run over to this fence,” he says.

He was sitting on top of the fence when the tree that was in his neighbor’s yard came down and smashed his car that was parked in the driveway.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Dixson says. “There was just so much adrenaline.”

It was clear the car was totaled. But a bigger problem still remained. The tree was still lying across the roadway.

"We had like 20 neighbors come out and they're the ones who helped us cut up the tree so my dad could get out the driveway and stuff,” Dixson says.

He’s grateful for his neighbor’s help. But how did this happen? The highest wind gust Wednesday was recorded at 22 mph in the area. Dixson has a guess though.

“The tree was splitting in two different directions and the heavier side was hit by a wind gust from this side and just cracked open I guess,” he says.

Josh is just thankful the tree missed the house and didn’t hit anyone.

“In this situation, it’s the best thing that could have happened. I got away. The house is safe. My car is totaled, but the important things are safe,” he says.

The family is currently working with insurance companies to see what happens next.