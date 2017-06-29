Hooligan Island breaking city rules

The battle over a floating swim-gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene wages on.

The city says they were told by the owners of Hooligan Island that they would take it away and would be leaving town for the summer.

Well, it’s still out there and the city says the company has been ferrying customers out to the island.

A statement from the city of Coeur d’Alene outlines the owners of Hooligan Island were ferrying customers from North Idaho College’s shores and dock.

The city says the company was charging $12 per customer.

The statement says Coeur d’Alene Police moved the island 1200 feet from the shoreline, which is technically outside of the city’s jurisdiction.

The city says now if any water rescues were to happen, the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department would respond.

The fire department has asked the owners for a public safety plan in case of an emergency were to occur on or near the island.

Rob Riley, the co-owner of Hooligan Island, tells KHQ they are closed for the time being while they work out permitting with the city.