Coeur d'Alene construction on hold for the holiday

If you’re headed to the Lake City this weekend, you’re in luck!

The orange cone derby around Coeur d’Alene will be put on hold.



Drivers can expect less of a headache getting around the construction that has clogged the city for the early part of this summer.

Both projects that are being done by the city and the Idaho Transportation Department will take a break for the holiday.

According to ITD, workers will take their holiday break on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

ITD oversees the I-90 and Highway 95 project.

If you’re going to be taking a little earlier 4th of July break you’re going to hit traffic on Saturday and Sunday.

Those two days, ITD says, crews will still be out working, but the three days following, crews will have those off.

As for the City of Coeur d’Alene, the street department tells KHQ most of the working going on around the city after Friday will stop until after the fourth.