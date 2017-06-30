Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was the closest of calls. A tree snaps in half, narrowly missing the teen who was doing yard work below. This happened near Whitworth University on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Josh Dixon says he was doing yard work with his dad and was moving a trash bin around the corner of the home. “I heard a crack from the tree and I look up and I see it starting to fall so I run over to this fence,” he says. He was sitting on