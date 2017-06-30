Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires

Posted: Updated:

Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Spartan Fire:

Containment: 60%

Acres: 9,000

Cause: Lightning

Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee 

Total Personnel: 50

Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels

*Evacuations* 

  • Chelan County
  1. Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. 

Sutherland Canyon Fire:

Containment: 20%

Acres: 47,500

Cause: Lightning

Location: 6 miles NW of Quincy

Total Personnel: 275

Fuels/Typography: Grass, brushy fuels

*Evacuations*

  • Grant County
  1.  Level 2 evacuation notice now in effect from Baird Springs Road-NW and Road L-NW: north to Road 20-NW, south to top of Momentum Hill and east to Sagebrush Flats Road.
  2. Level 2 notice remains in effect areas north and northeast of Quincy (but not the City of Quincy).
  3. Level 2 evacuations for residents of NW edges of Quincy (Monument Hill) have been downgraded to Level 1.

  • Douglas County
  1. ?Level 3 evacuations have been lowered to a Level 1  along the Palisades Road corridor beginning at the Highway 28 juncture. 
  2. Level 2 evacuations are in place in the Trinidad area along Mansfield Road.

