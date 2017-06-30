WSU students draft letter to institute policy combating sexual violence

The Associated Students of Washington State University have sent a letter to President Schultz and Athletic Director Bill Moos asking them to institute a new policy to combat sexual violence.

The letter asks that the school ban the recruitment of any athletes who have plead guilty or have been convicted of dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, or sex crimes.

ASWSU President Jordan Frost say it will make campus a safer place for everyone.

"We are very sensitive to these issues and very concerned," said Frost.

The letter does not reference any specific incident on campus, but does reference a similar policy created at Indiana University two months ago. The letter comes after a pitcher at Oregon State made headlines when he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. As a teenager he plead guilty to a single charge of sexually molesting a 6-year-old female family member.

The letter: