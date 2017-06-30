Silver Alert issued for missing Odessa man with heart problems

Odessa Police are asking for the public's help locating 86-year-old Gordon Lund.

Lund was last seen on West Second Ave wearing a straw cowboy hat, camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and slip on shoes.

Lund was reported missing by his daughter.

He is an insulin dependent diabetic with heart problems and has been having bouts of confusion.

Police say Lund left the house without any of his medication.

He is believed to be traveling in a 1996 blue Dodge pickup with license plate number A28330x

Anyone who knows where Lund might be is asked to call (509) 982-0141 immediately.