Silver Alert issued for missing Odessa man with heart problems - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Odessa man with heart problems

Posted: Updated:
ODESSA, Wash. -

Odessa Police are asking for the public's help locating 86-year-old Gordon Lund. 

Lund was last seen on West Second Ave wearing a straw cowboy hat, camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and slip on shoes. 

Lund was reported missing by his daughter. 

He is an insulin dependent diabetic with heart problems and has been having bouts of confusion. 

Police say Lund left the house without any of his medication. 

He is believed to be traveling in a 1996 blue Dodge pickup with license plate number A28330x

Anyone who knows where Lund might be is asked to call (509) 982-0141 immediately. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires

    Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:08 AM EDT2017-06-30 06:08:10 GMT

    Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee  Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations*  Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road.  Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...

    >>

    Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee  Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations*  Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road.  Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:32:00 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th .

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th .

    >>

  • Silver Alert issued for missing Odessa man with heart problems

    Silver Alert issued for missing Odessa man with heart problems

    Friday, June 30 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-30 05:59:26 GMT

    ODESSA, Wash. - Odessa Police are asking for the public's help locating 86-year-old Gordon Lund.  Lund was last seen on West Second Ave wearing a straw cowboy hat, camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and slip on shoes.  Lund was reported missing by his daughter.  He is an insulin dependent diabetic with heart problems and has been having bouts of confusion.  Police say Lund left the house without any of his medication.  He is 

    >>

    ODESSA, Wash. - Odessa Police are asking for the public's help locating 86-year-old Gordon Lund.  Lund was last seen on West Second Ave wearing a straw cowboy hat, camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and slip on shoes.  Lund was reported missing by his daughter.  He is an insulin dependent diabetic with heart problems and has been having bouts of confusion.  Police say Lund left the house without any of his medication.  He is 

    >>
    •   