Missing vulnerable 10-year-old returns home safely

UPDATE: According to Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies, 10-year-old J.J. Hill has returned home and is safe.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate a missing 10-year-old boy who they say is vulnerable and may be violent. 10-year-old J.J. Hill was last seen around 3pm Thursday afternoon when he left his residence in the 4400 block of E. 5th Ave. in Spokane Valley. His mother says he usually is home by dark but he never showed up. She has called friends and has not been able to locate him.



Although Hill is 10-years-old, he operates at about a 7-year-old level, and takes several medications. Without these meds, his mother fears he might become violent.

Hill is described as a white male, 5’5” tall, approximately 100 lbs, Brown Hair, Blue Eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweats and a black Yankees hat.

He is possibly riding the blue Next mountain bike, displayed in the picture.



Anyone with information regarding J. J. Hill location is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference #10083779.