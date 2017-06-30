Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon

Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayonPosted: Updated:
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Hooligan Island breaking city rules
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The battle over a floating swim-gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene wages on. The city says they were told by the owners of Hooligan Island that they would take it away and would be leaving town for the summer. Well, it’s still out there and the city says the company has been ferrying customers out to the island. A statement from the city of Coeur d’Alene outlines the owners of Hooligan Island were ferrying customers>>
Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.>>
Woman, horse die in head-on collision with gravel truck
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say an Idaho Falls woman is dead after a head-on collision in a construction zone south of Idaho Falls. An Idaho State Police news release says 65-year-old Shirley Williams was driving in a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer on Wednesday when a man driving an empty gravel truck veered into oncoming traffic hitting Williams' truck head-on. The male driver also crashed into Williams' horse trailer and another car behind him.>>
Lottery in crosshairs of shutdown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jim Simmons has been playing the lottery for many years and has stacks to prove it. When Jim went into the Flying J on Geiger Boulevard to get lottery tickets for Friday and Saturday's drawing the odd's were against him. "I bought our match four for tonight and I was going to go ahead and pick up our mega millions and powerball that we buy and they said we can't sell them," said Jim. The reason? The state is facing a>>
Recent high school graduate fatally shot in road rage crash
WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate was shot in the head and killed in a road rage incident. The Chester County District Attorney's office says 18-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot by another driver as the two tried to merge into a single lane in West Goshen on Wednesday. Roberson's car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch.>>
Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police
FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife. Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.>>
Missing vulnerable 10-year-old returns home safely
UPDATE: According to Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies, 10-year-old J.J. Hill has returned home and is safe.>>
Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires
Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations* Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...>>
Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact. The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion. After receiving nearly 90,000 submissions, Crayola narrowed it down to five names for the crayon based on a pigment discovered in 2009.>>
Nike to start selling sneakers through online giant Amazon
NEW YORK (AP) - Nike says it's working on a test program to sell some of its sneakers through e-commerce giant Amazon. Nike boss Mark Parker says in the early stages only a small selection of shoes, clothing and accessories will be available on the platform. Nike may sell more products on Amazon if the test is successful.>>
Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins and butcher shops
LITITZ, Pa. (AP) - Charges have again been filed against former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops. PennLive.com reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2stVdcl) that charges were re-filed against Shi Eng and Chun Eng after wildlife officials said the couple had been collecting discarded deer parts for years and violating laws against selling wild venison.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th .>>
WSU students draft letter to institute policy combating sexual violence
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Associated Students of Washington State University have sent a letter to President Schultz and Athletic Director Bill Moos asking them to institute a new police to combat sexual violence. The letter asks that the school ban the recruitment of any athletes who have plead guilty or have been convicted of dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, or sex crimes. ASWSU President Jordan Frost say it will make campus a safer place for everyone.>>
